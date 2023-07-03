The police forensic team has identified three more bodies of students from Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School who were killed by suspected Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) rebels on June 16, 2023. The attack left about 42 people dead including 37 students.

While pursuing the attackers, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) discovered the body of a teenager, which has now been identified as Amina Biira, a daughter of Ms. Gertrude Kyakimwa. Police say she was abducted by the rebels before they abandoned her lifeless body.

Forensic experts have further identified two more bodies; Edgar Atukunzire, connected to his mother Josephine Kenja, and Loyce Muhindo, connected to Mr. Julius Mbusa, her father.

Addressing journalists at their headquarters in Naguru, police spokesperson, Mr. Fred Enanga said the three newly identified bodies will be handed over to their parents at Bwera Hospital morgue in Kasese this week.