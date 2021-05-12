By Juliet Nalwooga

After intensifying operations on curfew enforcement in the Kampala Metropolitan Area, police have confirmed that they impounded 12000 motorcycles and 33 motor vehicles last night.

The Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says at least 50 suspects were also arrested for failing to comply with the Ministry of Health guidelines against the spread of Covid-19.

He says most motorists will be issued with express penalty scheme fines while others will be arraigned in courts of law on allegations of doing negligent acts likely to spread Covid-19.

