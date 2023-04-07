Police in Kampala say they have impounded over 400 T-shirts branded with the National Unity Platform (NUP) party umbrella logo printed ahead of a planned protest dubbed “Kunga” scheduled for May 8, 2023.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, says they have also impounded placards bearing insightful writings such as; Uganda Economic Protest, Kisoboka, Raise Up, Tunahitagi Uhuru, and together we can, among others.

He said the T-shirts have been impounded from down town Kampala at Mini Price area where one person was also arrested.

“The purpose of the pending demonstration is to force government to cause reduction on essential commodities and everybody is urged to participate in it regardless of political or religious affiliation since it is affecting each and every one. Their intension is to disturb the prevailing peace in the country. The group has been mobilizing people in the areas of Western Uganda, Mid-Western, Central, and in Kampala,” Onyango said in a statement.

Onyango further advised Ugandans not to be lured into unlawful activities.