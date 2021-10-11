Andrew Bagala

Police have impounded two cars with the same registration number plate.

A black Toyota Harrier and white Subaru Forester have registration number UBG 129Y.

According to investigators, number plates on both cars appear to be genuine, which prompted them to write to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA)for details.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson Luke Oweyisigyire yesterday said the URA was yet to respond.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/police-impound-vehicles-with-same-number-plates-3579700