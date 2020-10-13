Police have revealed that over 211 motor vehicles and 331 motorcycles were impounded during last night’s 9pm curfew enforcement operation.

According to the Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) spokesperson Patrick Onyango, the operation was meant to strengthen the anti-COVID19 enforcement measures, especially the curfew hours.

He says there are some drivers who were however cautioned while others were issued with Express Penalty Scheme tickets.

Onyango says the operation will continue today and now asks the general public to plan their journeys early to avoid being caught on the wrong side of the law.

Yesterday, Police restored all road blocks and barriers on roadsleading into (and out of) the city for the enforcement of the curfew to be mounted again.