By Abubaker Kirunda

Prostitutes operating their business in Jinja city have been given 14 days to vacate the streets or be arrested.

The Kiira Region police spokesperson James Mubi says besides being a public nuisance, these women have become a security threat.

He says many of them have in the recent past been involved in cases of theft and assault of their clients who in some cases end up killing them.

Mubi says the police are now already investigating circumstances under which the body of a woman suspected to be a prostitute was this week found in Wanyange village in Jinja north city Division.