BY GERTRUDE MUTYABA

Security officers in Masaka are puzzled following the rampant murders in the area with 3 more people being killed on Monday night alone.

According to the regional police spokesperson for Greater Masaka Muhammad Nsubuga, these have pushed the total number of deaths recorded in a period of one month to 17.

This prompted the security team led by the Kasijjagirwa barracks UPDF Army Commander Brigadier Deus Sande to visit the scenes of the gruesome murders to establish facts about the incidents.

Sande however says there is no clear pattern of the killings making investigations complicated.

This comes a day after the matter made it to the floor of parliament, with the Speaker asking Security minister Jim Muhwezi to explain these endless killings.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the three men were taken to Masaka regional referral hospital for postmortem.

Those killed include Suleiman Kakooza, 56, Tadeo Kiyimba aged 50 both residents of Ssetaala village and Kizza Nswa a resident of Senya village in Masaka city.

Another person who survived the assailants was identified as Ronald Ssebyato, the son to the LCI chairperson of Setaala village in Masaka and he is currently nursing wounds at Masaka regional referral hospital.

This incident came in less than 24 hours after the assailants descended into separate villages on Sunday at Kikungwe village, Kabonera Sub County and Kyabbogo village in Kkingo Sub County and killed Mzee Diriisa Mukasa, 87 and Richard Mbaziira, 61 respectively.