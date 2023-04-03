By Mike Sebalu

Police say they have tightened security measures at places of worship during this Holy Week to ensure that peace prevails until the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, several believers are expected to gather at various places of worship, while others will be traveling to their upcountry homes for the annual Christian celebrations for merry-making.

He says because of this, several public safety threats related to robbery, fraud, and physical attacks are likely to increase.

He was addressing the media during a weekly press briefing at the police headquarters in Naguru earlier today.

“We continue to actively monitor activities to ensure there are no credible threats in the country. We have increased patrols, we’ve seen an increase in visibility and of course there are other security interventions [targeted ones] that are also taking place,” Enanga told journalists.