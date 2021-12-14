By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda police force has enhanced its capacity to address cases of sexual gender-based violence.

Speaking at a stakeholders engagement on ending Sexual gender-based violence held in Kampala Ruth Kintu a Superintendent of police and the legal officer says the force is committed to fighting this vice with a special SGBV desk established at the CID headquarters in Kibuli.

She says beyond the desk, they are training their officers on how to handle these cases and a number of tools to support them to improve efficiency have been developed.

She further says they have also cautioned their officers against victim-blaming which has been one of the factors reported to keep survivors of such crimes away from reporting.