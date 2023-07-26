By Obed Kankiriho

Police in Kisoro district have intercepted and apprehended a 29-year-old suspected Allied Democratic Force (ADF) recruit.

The suspect has been identified as Ashiraf Ssempebwa, a resident of Nakabiso village, Kavule Parish, in Mpigi district.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga says the suspect was reportedly captured alongside his wife, Fatuma Nansamba, 21, and their two children, aged 3 years and 6 months as they attempted to sneak into the DRC to join other ADF rebels.

Enanga has assured the public of the police and other security agencies’ continued utilization of their expertise and capabilities to combat all forms of violent extremism that threatens the country’s security.

This comes after the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and the Congolese army (FARDC) in a joint operation on Monday night killed 1 suspected ADF rebel and recovered 1 submachine gun, 1 mortar, 44 rounds of ammunition and 4 military radios.