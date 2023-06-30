Police in Buikwe district are holding three people intercepted along the old Jinja Bridge with a gun that was packed like food in a sack.

Ssezibwa region police spokesperson, Hellen Butoto says the trio was intercepted when security operatives guarding the bridge on the Njeru side conducted an impromptu check everyone after noticing suspicious luggage.

The suspects who were travelling on a motorcycle also had in their possession 29 rounds of ammunition.

Butoto says the sack also contained police marine uniforms which the suspects said belonged to one of the officers attached to marine unit.

Jinja old bridge is located between the Source of the Nile tourism site and the new Nile bridge.