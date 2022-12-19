Police in Mbale are investigating the cause of a motor accident that claimed the life of Serere County Member of Parliament, Patrick Okabe, and his wife this morning.

The accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser Reg. No. UBK 995F and Isuzu Fuso truck Reg No. KCX 0710 occurred Nabowa along Mbale-Tirinyi road.

According to Farida Nampiima, the spokesperson of the traffic and road safety directorate, the MP died on the spot while his wife Christine Okabe died on the way to hospital.

She says the driver of the Land Cruiser only identified as Jacob remains in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital.