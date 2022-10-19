Police in Kamuli district have launched a probe into Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) examination invigilators, the headteacher, laboratory technician, and 34 students from Verona College, Kamuli over allegations of examination malpractice.

According to Michael Kasadha the Busoga North region police spokesperson, it is alleged that last evening while waiting for their turn to do examinations, 34 students were found discussing suspected examination materials.

Preliminary investigations suggest that 64 candidates were to sit for the chemistry practical examination at the centre. However, given the limited space, candidates were divided into two groups of which one was in the examination room and another of 34 candidates in the waiting room.

It was during monitoring that the UNEB scout found students in the waiting room sharing suspected examination materials.

Kasadha says it is suspected that there was no thorough check-up of students prior to entering the examination room.

He says exhibits of evidential value were recovered and statements of the suspects were recorded as inquiries continue.