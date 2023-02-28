Police in Kampala are investigating another school fire that broke out yesterday at Sky’s High School Kibutika in Makindye Sabagabo, Wakiso district.

According to Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, the fire started in the kitchen and spread to the dormitories.

He says besides the destruction of property, the fire affected two Senior Four female students who suffered from suffocation and were rushed to Namalere Health Centre IV for medical attention.

Oweiyesigire says the Fire Prevention and Rescue Services team was called to the scene in time to contain the fire, and they are currently conducting investigations to establish the cause of the fire.

This comes just a day after a fierce fire claimed the life of a senior one student of Kyamate secondary school in Ntungamo municipality. The deceased was identified as Bonus Ankwatireire, a resident of Isingiro district.

Several fires have also affected the business community in Kampala in the recent past.

According to the Police report released yesterday, fire incidents increased by 16% in 2022 compared to 2021. The Director of Police Fire and Rescue Services, James Apora told journalists that 1,258 fire incidents were reported last year, compared to 1,058 registered in 2021.

“We have seen a pattern of change in the time that the fires are reported. Previously in 2021, fires incidents were reported between midnight and morning hours, but in 2022, it shifted from 1am to 6am, majorly because people are continuing to do business until late in the night”, Ampora said on Monday during a media briefing in Kampala.