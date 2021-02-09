By Juliet Nalwooga

Police at Jinja road are investigating the death of Police Constable James Ochan attached to the Ministry of Water and Environment whose body was found hanging on a tree.

Ochan’s body was discovered today morning hanging by a rope at Banda Primary School playground in Nakawa Division.

According to the Kampala metropolitan police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire , the deceased was identified by a phone that was in his trouser pocket.

He says investigations involving scene of Crime officers, pathologists and detectives are ongoing to ascertain what exactly transpired.

In the meantime, the body was moved to Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.