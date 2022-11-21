The Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) has instituted inquiries, into an incident of physical assault and harassment of a Makerere University female student by her lecturer identified as Dr. Benard Wandera from the College of Humanitarians and Social sciences. The incident occurred on November 18 during his lecture in the Frank-Kalimuzo Central Teaching Facility.

Fred Enanga, the police force spokesperson has since commended the University for taking administrative action, through the immediate suspension of the lecturer and instituting an investigation committee to probe acts of alleged assault, harassment, and willful professional misconduct by the lecturer.

He further revealed that a copy of the footage has been retrieved for further analysis and the victim has also been identified. The police are yet to record her statement and other witnesses’.

In a separate development, another task team from CID headquarters has instituted inquiries into the alleged acts of sexual harassment, failure to follow examination regulations, and professional negligence, by Dr. Nafiu Lukman Abiodun, the head of Department of Economics and Statistics at the Faculty of Economics and Management Sciences at Kabale University.