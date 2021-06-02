By Juliet Nalwooga

Police at Jinja Road Police Station are investigating an incident of shooting that took place in Wankoko Industrial Area where two security guards from SGA Security Company guarding a disputed piece of land were killed this morning.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire says they were informed of the situation and the officer later dispatched to the scene.

Owoyesigyire says Godfrey Mukulwa and Kennedy Andama, had been deployed at the disputed piece of land with only one rifle.

“We do not know the motive. Our investigations are still open. There is a dispute between two people who claim ownership of the same land where the guards were killed, but that is not our conclusion,” he said in a telephone interview.

He says statements have been recorded and one gun belonging to SGA recovered with seven rounds of ammunition.

The bodies of the deceased guards have been conveyed to the Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary at Mulago for postmortem.