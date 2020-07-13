

Police in Njeru municipality, Buikwe District are investigating rape allegations by a recuperating 20-year-old woman who was found unconscious in a car on Friday.

The Ssezibwa Region Police Spokesperson, Hellen Butoto says the victim whose identity is withheld was trying to beat the 7pm curfew and stopped a stranger for a lift to Bugembe, on the outskirts of Jinja City.

She says the man instead drove her to a nearby sugarcane plantation where he reportedly raped and later abandoned her in the car.

Butoto says the lady, who is currently undergoing medical examination, says the suspect who appeared to be in his early 50s, fled into the plantation, upon hearing another vehicle coming towards them leaving his victim inside the vehicle that has been impounded and is packed at Njeru Police Station.