

By Benjamin Jumbe & Damali Mukhaye

Police is investigating a second fire that broke out at Makerere University Ivory Tower yesterday.

The second fire was on the west wing of the University main building.This is the section that houses the Vice Chancellor’s office and Council Room.

The first one destroyed the institution’s iconic Ivory Tower and several offices of top managers.

Meanwhile, while addressing the nation last evening on the Covid-19 situation, president Museveni cited negligence as a possible cause to the fire, expressing confidence that the University vice chancellor would handle the matter.

“I’m sorry about the fire which was in the building of Makerere.

“We don’t know how the fire started but we already have some cases of negligence. I’m sure the vice chancellor will do something about negligence”, he said

Relatedly, Makerere University Academic Staff Association has called for a quick and independent investigation into the cause of fire.

The association chairperson Deus Kamunyu says the main building is a big part of Makerere University’s brand and legacy and the fire, sadly comes barely two years to their century celebrations as one of the best and oldest African university in the world.

Other alumni including Kyambogo University Vice Chancellor, Prof Elly Katunguka and presidential aspirant Robert Kyagulayi have also called for an independent investigation to establish the cause of the fire.