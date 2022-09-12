Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga has revealed that the joint security teams will have a robust presence at the venue of the controversial Nyege Nyege festival to curb crime.

There has been a heated debate amongst members of the public after parliament attempted to block the annual festival when the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among said they would not allow the event to take place over morality concerns.

In a turn of events, Premier Robinah Nabbanja okayed the festival on a condition that set guidelines would be followed.

The security guidelines from police follow another set of the same from the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance.

Among other guidelines issued by Enanga, revellers have been urged to avoid accepting drinks from people they do not know. He has also advised revellers to stick with their friends and keep an eye on each other.

The police have also vowed to curb; loitering, leering, trailing lone or intoxicated individuals, harassment of females especially young female adults, committing acts sexual violence, physical assaults, robberies and thefts, among other crimes.

Below are some of the guidelines issued by Enanga;

– Ensure you have transport money or means to and from the venue. And have a plan for getting home safety.

– Stick with your friend and keep an eye on each other.

– Do not pick up drinks at random, you have no way of knowing what is in them.

– Drugs will not be tolerated at the event. And there will be a very strict search policy in place by police.

– Do not leave your drinks and property including bags and mobile phones unattended. We would also urge people not to bring unnecessary bags to the event.

– Keep valuables close at all times. Keep wallets and purses out of sight.

– We anticipate predatory behavior from sex predators, targeting young adults and women. Be on the look-out for potential sex predators spotting and stalking you. We shall be on the look-out.

– Do not enter into a camping site or tent without your will. Avoid any compromising situations like lone movements especially at night. Entering a tent can easily lead to acts of victimization including sexual violence.

– Notify medics and police in case a health concern arises.

– While at the venue, revelers should make sure they are aware of the surroundings. They should report any suspicious object or persons to the police or the organizers

– Revelers should pay attention to where they can exit from at the venue and have a plan in case thy need to leave quickly.

– The open waters of the R. Nile are discouraged for swimming.

– Ensure your camp or tent is not left unsupervised.

– When buying a ticket, ensure it is bought directly from the event organisers.

– When you are finished using your phone -put it away. Thieves can grab a phone from a table in seconds.

– Victims of sexual abuse or violence should take courage and immediately report to the police for investigations and post-rape treatment.