Police has issued guidelines for private cars as they are set to return on the road tomorrow.

In his 14th address to the nation, President Museveni allowed private cars back on the road with effect from May 26th as part of the partial easing of the lock down.

The President was, however, quick to note that this will only apply in 95 districts out of 135 that make up the country.

He said transport restrictions will remain in place for all the 40 districts that border Uganda and other countries.

Addressing journalists at the media center, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said each car should have only three occupants including the driver in order to maintain social distancing.

All occupants must wear face masks and it is advisable to keep a sanitizer inside the car to ensure high hygiene standards.

He says timing of movement remains non curfew hours and use of air conditioning should be avoided.

Enanga has vowed to fine, impound vehicles, arrest and charge before court anyone who defies the 7pm curfew directive.

According to the guidelines, Cross border movements remain suspended.