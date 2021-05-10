By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Police Force has issued traffic guidelines ahead of President Museveni’s swearing in ceremony scheduled for 12th May 2021.

Addressing journalists at Naguru police headquarters this morning, Norman Musinga, the Kampala Metropolitan Traffic Police Commander said most of the roads heading to Kololo Independence Grounds will be out of bounds for motorists without authorized stickers.

The section of Acacia Avenue stretching from John Babiha Road to the Golf Course will be out of bounds for any vehicle without a sticker and all boda boda riders.

All truck drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

Invited Members of Parliament-elect are advised to park their vehicles at parliament from where designated buses will pick them and transport them to the venue.

Meanwhile, residents of Kololo who wish to exit the area will be diverted at Upper Kololo to Acher Road through which they will join Jinja road.

Musinga however says traffic flow along the Kampala-Jinja highway will not be affected.

