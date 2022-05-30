By Ritah Kemigisa

With three days to Martyrs Day celebrations, police have issued a traffic advisory for the martyr’s day celebrations due on Friday at the Catholic and Anglican shrines at Namugongo.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police traffic commander, Rogers Nsereko in a statement has banned all taxi stages along Namugongo and Sonde road, Kyaliwajjala trading centre, and Naalya.

Nsereko says any taxi found at the stage will be impounded and the driver penalised.

He meanwhile reveals that motorists without appropriate stickers will be cut off from the areas of; Naalya round about, Kireka, Kiira, Bweyogerere, Kyaliwajjalya and Seeta trading centres, Namugongo-Butto-Kyobe road among others.

Nsereko meanwhile says the Kampala-Jinja highway will have normal traffic flow.

Kireka-Kyaliwajala road and Kyaliwajjala-Naalya interchange will be one way for vehicles heading to the venue.

He adds that Kyaliwajjala trading centre to both shrines will be strictly for pedestrians who will be required to keep right and leave the left is reserved for VVIPs and emergceny vehicles.