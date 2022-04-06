By Ritah Kemigisa

Police have has issued traffic guidelines for the state funeral service for the late speaker Jacob Oulanyah that will take place today at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

The police Traffic Directorate spokesperson Faridah Nampiima says upper kololo, Elgon terrace, lower kololo and Wampewo Avenue will be cut off for the period the funeral service will be running.

She says normal flow will resume after President Museveni has left the venue.

Nampiima has now advised residents in and around kololo to use alternative routes to join Jinja road or Kira road or Acacia avenue to go to the city.

She adds that John Babiha road will be open to VIPS who will use the Elgon terrace to access Kololo while mourners coming from Jinja road and Nakawa side are advised to use Lugogo by pass and join upper kololo, Impala Avenue and park their vehicles at city high school.

Those coming from Jinja road and Kampala city side are adviced to use Wampewo road and park at Africana.

No boda bodas will be allowed to cross at all the cut off points in Kololo.