The Democratic Party (DP) has urged police and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) to enforce fire safety measures in city buildings, following the devastating fire that burnt the City House business center on December 11, 2023.

The fire that gutted the business centre, which houses the DP headquarters led to the loss of a life and destruction of property worth millions of shillings.

Addressing journalists at the party’s national campaign office in Rubaga division, acting spokesperson Ismael Kirya commended the Uganda police for their tireless efforts in extinguishing the fire.

However, he stressed the need for both the police and KCCA to learn from this tragedy and ensure stringent fire safety regulations are enforced across all buildings in Kampala and its surrounding areas.

Kirya emphasized that the City House fire could have been significantly less destructive if all tenants had equipped their spaces with fire extinguishers.

He further clarified that the DP offices sustained minimal damage, with only a few files lost to the fire.