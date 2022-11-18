Joint security agencies are investigating an attack on a Uganda People’s Defence Force (UPDF) checkpoint at the Gaddafi Barracks main gate in Jinja by armed assailants who killed Sgt. Simon Peter Eyamu, 45, a UPDF officer and robbed two guns.

“The facts gathered indicate that the assailants took advantage of the location of the mini-checkpoint, distanced about 1km away from the main checkpoint to Gaddafi main barracks, the green cover and the Ambercoat market access, which made the mini-checkpoint a soft target,” Enanga said in a statement.

They attacked the guard, stabbed him in the right chest, and also shot him thrice, killing him instantly. The assailants robbed two guns and fled from the scene, “Enanga’s statement reads further.

Police say a search has since led to the arrest of one suspect who was found hiding in a trench.

According to Enanga, another UPDF guard who left his beat at the mini-checkpoint has also been arrested to help in investigations