By Kevin Githuku and Jane Nafula

Police in Kampala are investigating Kawempe Hospital after a couple questioned the circumstances of the death of their newborn baby whose face a doctor at the facility said was partially eaten by a rat.

The parents, Yvonne Ainembabazi, 20, and 30-year-old Suleiman Wasswa claim their first baby was likely a victim of ritual sacrifice as a deep wound on the left side of the face was inconsistent with rate bites.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Onyango, says they have opened up a death inquiry file to investigate the circumstances under which the premature baby died.

He says they are also investigating circumstances under which a rat gained access to where the bodies are kept.

“The investigations have just begun to establish circumstances; Others are saying the rat gained access to where the bodies are kept, so we need to confirm all that,” Onyango said.

The Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ayinebyoona says he is aware of the claims and the ongoing police inquiry will help establish the facts.

Meanwhile, Prof Joel Okullu, the chairperson Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council tells KFM that they have not been petitioned to intervene, but would readily do so if formally asked.

“When it comes to our attention, we shall investigate”, he said.

He said the complainant and the defendant would be summoned to present their cases upon which the Council would adjudicate on the matter.

If found guilty, Prof Okullu said sanctions in the rule book against health workers include a reprimand, suspension, and erasing of their particulars from the registry.