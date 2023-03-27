Police in Kabalagala are investigating circumstances under which a 4-year-old boy whose family resides in Okiring zone, Kibuli Parish, Makindye division in Kampala district went missing on Friday last week.

The victim, Odoi Hannington Daniel, a son to Odoi Hannington, has been reported to police missing by his father who says the minor went to a shop but never returned.

The boy allegedly encountered a man dressed in a black T-shirt who promised to give them a ride on his bicycle. The man then led them to a certain area in Okiring zone, where he instructed Sowedi (his brother) to go back home, leaving Daniel with him.

Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson says the suspect is still at large, as investigations continue, further calling for calm cooperation from members of the public.