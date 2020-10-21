

By Shamim Nateebwa

The top police leadership is this morning set to meet the Katikkiro of Buganda to address related to the brutality against the kingdom’s and religious leaders in Mityana on Saturday last week.

The group was attending thanksgiving for the Mobogo Clan hosted by the Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa when they were sprayed with teargas by antiriot police.

Yesterday, the police Chief Martins Okoth Ochola apologized to the bishop and the Catholic Church.

The incident sparked widespread protests across Buganda led mainly by political and cultural leaders under Nkobazambogo, some of whom marched to Bulange Mengo to deliver a petition to the Katikkiro demanding that police apologizes.

According to the Buganda kingdom spokesperson Noah Kiyimba, a meeting between the Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and the top police leadership is scheduled for 11:00am at Bulange Mengo.