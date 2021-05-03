By Benson Tumusiime

With just 10 days to President Museveni’s swearing-in for a sixth elective term, Uganda Police Force in office has in a major shake-up moved hundreds of its top officers.

A highly-placed source at police headquarters in Naguru, a Kampala suburb, told Daily Monitor that the changes, which take immediate effect, were informed by intelligence clues that some actors plan to disrupt the inauguration due on May 12.

“Transfers in police are normal, but this time, we have political threats and that’s why we removed some commanders and we replaced them with other more competent officers with the purpose of intensifying the operations within their respective areas of command,” the source said.

