

Police and military are heavily deployed in in Soroti District ahead of the campaign launch of the opposition forum for democratic change flag bearer Patrick Amuriat.

Amuriat is expected to launch his campaign in the evening at Soroti sports ground with hundreds of supporters lined up to attend, something that contravenes the recommended 70 people each rally should have.

The District Police Commander, David Tsiamusangira says the venue is next to a hospital where Covid-19 patients could be suffocated in case violence erupts.

Augustine Ojobile, secretary to FDC electoral commission says that despite the deployment, supporters are set to welcome Amuriat in his home district.

Meanwhile, police earlier fired teargas at the convoy escorting Amuriat at Jinja for overcrowding and blocking traffic.