The police and ministry of education have issued stringent guidelines that must be followed by all schools across the country as one of the ways to minimise fires in schools.

This follows a fierce fire that gutted Salama School for the Blind at Kisoga in Mukono, claiming the lives of 11 learners.

According to the guidelines, all schools are directed to set up safety and security committees consisting of staff and learners whose major role is to draw up and oversee implementation of the safety and security policy. Schools are also required to have controlled access to premises by putting in place; a secure and non-porous perimeter fence high enough to prevent illegal entry and exit.

Schools with enough funds have been asked to install CCTV Cameras and alarms. Additionally, schools are also required to have guards at dormitories, restrict entry to key areas like student dormitories, kitchens, water sources, and food stores among others.

The permanent secretary of the Ministry of education, Ketty Lamaro in her circular dated November 1 vows to take action against schools that will defy the above guidelines.

Other guidelines include;

• Manage undisciplined and criminal-minded students and teachers and report as appropriate to the nearest Police Unit.

• Institute crime prevention measures

• Recruit and train guards

• Put in place fire safety measures, like portable extinguishers, hose reels, fire hydrant, buckets filled with dry sand and water placed in strategic areas.

• Have emergency plans and preparations

• Ensure structural safety measures

• Only single and double-decker beds must be used in schools and students should not sleep on the floor.

• Provision of at least 02 emergency exits for each dormitory.

• Spacing between beds should be 0.6 meters apart and 03 meters off the wall.

• Primary school children must have attendants all the time residing within the dormitory building.

• Every dormitory should have an occupancy permit issued by a competent authority.

• All doors and windows should open outwards for ease of opening from within in case of emergency.

• Have a safe alternative power source for emergencies e.g. solar, chargeable lamps

• Have lightning arresters

• Each classroom should have a provision for an emergency exit.