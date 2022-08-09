Police say 146 cars were captured on camera between August 1 to 6, violating traffic rules.

Ms Nampiima said police will capture information using their speed gun digital system, which monitors speed and offences committed on all buildup, paved and gravel roads in Uganda.

She said: “They cover videos like your cameras, we shall play the video for you at what speed you are moving on the road and get a ticket of Shs200,000, speed fines are instant payments, we shall not give you a ticket, you first pay before you proceed.”