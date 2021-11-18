One of the people killed in Tuesday’s suicide explosions that hit Kampala is a police constable, authorities have said.

Police Spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga said Wednesday that Police Constable Amos Kungu died instantly in the explosion near Central Police Station checkpoint.

He identified the other three as Ismail Basibe, Christopher Sande and George Katana who succumbed to injuries he sustained in the explosion at Parliamentary Avenue.

Katana died at Mulago National Referral Hospital where he had been admitted.

