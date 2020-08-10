Police have named the ruling NRM party and people power’s National Unity Platform as top violators of health guidelines meant to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, police spokesperson Fred Enanga noted that this was witnessed over the weekend in the districts of Koboko, Mbale, Kampala, Bulambuli and Budaka where political aspirants from the two parties held illegal rallies.

Enanga says although official campaigns are set for September, many aspirants have continued to hold illegal meetings without observing health guidelines, something he says shall not be tolerated.

He adds that they have summoned some of the implicated aspirants like the state finance minister in charge of privatisation Evelyn Anite, her political rival Dr Ayume Charles, and Dickson Kateshubwa a parliamentary aspirant for Sheema among others summoned over the same issue.