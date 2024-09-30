Police have arrested counterterrorism officer Alex Adei, who went on the run after allegedly shooting his wife, Barbra Apia, on September 29, 2024, at around 9 PM.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, revealed that a team from the Directorate of Crime Intelligence (DCI) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) apprehended him at his hideout.

According to police, Adei fled the Naguru police barracks with the rifle allegedly used to murder his wife, in what is believed to be a case of domestic violence.

During an examination of the scene on Monday morning, another body of a man was discovered in a nearby hut, lying in a pool of blood.

“He was deployed with a gun and encountered the woman outside, where he shot her. Initially, we thought only one person had died, but this morning, we discovered another officer, a resident of the barracks, lying in a pool of blood near where the female officer was shot. It appears the gunshot also struck the neighbouring officer, who was sleeping. We are currently working to confirm the identities of the victims,” Owoyesigyire told journalists on Monday morning.

Police have yet to determine whether the second victim was intentionally targeted or was a bystander caught in the crossfire.

Detectives from Jinja Road Police Station have filed murder charges against the suspect.