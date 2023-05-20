A female student of Uganda Christian University (UCU), Mukono is fighting for her life at Kawolo Hospital after she was reportedly mistakenly shot in the chest by a police officer.

According to the police deputy spokesperson for Kampala Metropolitan Luke Oweyeisigire, 21-year-old Natasha Nagayi was shot by ASP Dismus Tebangole after he mistook her for an intruder in the wee hours of the morning.

He says the suspect has been arrested and investigating officers have recovered a pistol with 7 rounds of ammunition from the scene in Nabuti Village, Mukono Central Division.

This is the latest in a series of shootings involving policers and private security guards recorded in different parts of the country over the past 2 weeks.

Just yesterday, a police officer identified as Charles Opio attached to the Field Force Unit Mbarara, reportedly shot and killed CPL Yeremiah Paper, a UPDF Officer attached to Ruhengyere Engineering Brigade.

And in Lira city, 27-year-old David Ogole, a security guard attached to Pyramid Security Group, turned his gun on himself on Thursday allegedly following a misunderstanding with his wife.