Police at Jinja road station are holding a female Probation Police Constable (PPC) for allegedly stabbing to death her Prisons lover after a domestic brawl at the Prisons Academy and Training School on Sunday.

The suspect, Mercy Alowo, who completed a police basic course three months ago and was under practical training at Jinja road police division allegedly stabbed Lance Corporal prison warder, Wilfred Okori who died moments later.

Prisons spokesperson Mr Frank Baine says Okori died Sunday evening, minutes after he was rushed to Luzira staff clinic.

“The Prison security apprehended the culprit and handed her to police for further management. The victim is for Apac district while the culprit comes from Totoro,” Baine said, adding”Everything possible will be done to ensure that justice is served.”

In 2022, more than 10 police officers committed suicide and infidelity was one of the major reasons.