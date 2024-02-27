A police officer who allegedly stole a motorcycle belonging to a commercial motorcyclist (boda boda rider) has been charged and sent on remand at Luzira prison.

Police Constable Ahabwe Michael, 37, a police officer attached to Amolatar police station and a resident of Amolatar police barracks, Kakiika ward, Mbarara District appeared before Buganda Road Court Grade One Magistrate Siena Owomugisha and denied the offence.

He has been sent on remand until March 11, 2024, after failing to get sureties.

Prosecution states that on March 3, 2022, at New Master Stage Equatorial Mall Bombo Road in Kampala District, the accused police officer stole a motorcycle (Bajaj Boxer) valued at Shs5 million from the property of Walunsimbi Samuel Wasswa during an operation.

However, state prosecutor Lydia Nakato informed court that investigations into the case are still ongoing.