Iganga Magistrates Court has set March, 28, 2024, as hearing date for a case in which two court process servers accuse the Namutumba Police Officer-in- Charge Criminal Investigation Division (OC CID), Stellah Nakunda of assaulting them in the process of executing their work.

The two applicants: Kaluusi Micheal and Richard Mwesigwa are attached to Iganga High Court as process servers who deliver important court documents to served individuals.

The duo contend that on December 14, 2023, they went to effect service on one Sulaina Logose, a defendant in a land matter.

That during the delivery of court documents, they were allegedly detained by Nakunda and taken to Namutumba police station along with a government motocycle they were riding on.

They later filed an assault case against Nakunda at Mamutumba police station but she allegedly ordered for their detention until 7pm when they were released after hours of pleading.

Now through human rights lawyer Steven Kalali, the duo has filed a human enforcement suit against Nakunda asking to be paid Shs40 million as compensation for their violated rights.

“These are acts of impunity committed by a particular individual who should answer them personally. The Attorney General came out and issued a directive warning police officers against violating the law,” Mr Kalali said.