A traffic officer who was on Monday involved in a hit and run accident in Bweyogerere has passed on at Rubaga hospital this morning.

Patrick Onyango, the Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson says the deceased, Innocent Ayesigye was reffered to Rubaga hospital in a critical condition from Gwatilo health center in Bweyogerere.

Police is however still on the hunt for the driver of a motor vehicle registration number UAS 597U white in colour that rammed into Ayesigye’s vehicle on Sunday evening at about 7:30pm.

Onyango says the errant driver once apprehended will be charged with two counts including careless driving, failure to report and accident and causing an accident that led to bodily harm.