By Juliet Nalwooga

A superintendent of Police (SP) Joel Tubanone has been lowered in rank for injuring Cecilia Ogwal the Woman MP Dokolo District, while on duty in 2017.

Police deputy spokesperson Polly Namaye says this after the Police Force Disciplinary Court finally concluded the case today, 4th September 2020, in Dokolo. Tubanone pleaded guilty to two counts of using unnecessary force while on duty in 2017 when he executed unwarranted actions on the Woman MP.