By Ruth Anderah

A Police officer Constable Emaru Samuel attached to Canine headquarters has been sentenced to two years in prison after pleading guilty to the offense of unlawful possession of protected species.

He was sentenced jointly with one Levy Eliu, a peasant farmer of Opalangor village, Alere parish in Amuria District by Buganda road court chief Magistrate Miriam Okello Ago after they were arrested with two pieces of raw elephant ivory.

Buganda Road court chief magistrate Miriam Okello Ayo has explained that the said punishment is to serve as a deterrent to the other would-be offenders against killing protected species for financial gain since such acts are rampant.

She further stated that the said sentence is to help the convicts reform.

Prosecution says on March 16th, at Apoloros village in Kapelebyong District, the two had in their possession two whole pieces of raw elephant Ivory weighing 43.2kgs without valid wildlife use right.