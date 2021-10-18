By MONITOR REPORTER The police officer who, in 2019, shot and killed motorcyclist Ronald Ssebulime who had been arrested for allegedly trailing the then ICT State minister, Idah Nantaba, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Corporal David Ssali was convicted of murder on his own plea of guilt after noticing overwhelming evidence against him from prosecution, police CID spokesperson, Mr Charles Twiine said Monday.

Ssebulime, 40, who was riding a motorbike, was arrested and handcuffed before being shot dead by police on March 24, 2019, on suspicion that he wanted to assassinate the Kayunga District Woman MP.

Corporal Ssali who is said to have directly shot Ssebulime was later arrested and arraigned at Mukono Magistrates Court where he was charged with murder.

