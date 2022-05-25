By Ruth Anderah

Makindye magistrates court has issued criminal summons against a police officer allegedly involved in the theft of fuel belonging to a construction company.

Asp Gordon Asiimwe is facing charges of interfering with exhibits that he knows would be used in the judicial process in the execution of a case.

36-year-old Asiimwe summoned by grade one magistrate Adiru Igga is to appear in court on June 6th to answer the charges.

He is jointly charged with 30-year-old Geoffrey Waiswa a resident of Kajjansi.

It’s alleged that Waiswa and Asiimwe on May 12th at Bata Bata Namasuba Makindye SSabagabo in Wakiso district stole 25 jerrycans of fuel worth Shs2,500,000 belonging to China Construction Company.