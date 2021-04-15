BY BENSON TUMUSIIME

At least seven people including police officers and civilians attached to the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Martins Okoth Ochola are being investigated for leaking documents.

A source at the Naguru police headquarters has revealed that Ochola ordered for the probe after documents meant for the top police leadership were found with junior officers.

According to sources, some of the people being probed were surprised when they were ordered to temporarily surrender their mobile phones while some were found with confidential information restricted to the IGP’s office.

The civilians, according to sources were deployed at Naguru police headquarters through the Public Service Ministry.

There are reports that the IGP intends to complain to the Ministry of public service about civilians leaking information since it is responsible for their deployment.

The source said that the IGP Martin Okoth Ochola instructed his deputy to take over the investigation immediately.

In a March 9th warning letter to all police directors, heads of departments and territorial commanders, Peter Lokech whoever will be found culpable to this misconduct will be dealt with severely.

In the same letter Lokech instructed the director of crime Intelligence Brig. Christopher Damulira to take interest and investigate the matter immediately.

Brig. Christopher Damulira confirmed the investigation to Daily Monitor through a whatsapp chat.