By Juliet Nalwooga



Police have cautioned members of the public to look out for conmen and fraudsters as the festive season nears.

This comes after about three police officers were defrauded of shs 600,000 each over a fake passport deal.

Addressing journalists at the Naguru police headquarters, the police spokesperson Fred Enanga said the conmen used a landline similar to that of the force to dupe the officers.

He adds that the fraudsters who disguised as police Directors from the headquarters asked for the shs 600, 0000 to allegedly secure express passports for the officers ahead of a reportedly fake leadership course in Switzerland.

Enanga has thus asked the public to be stay extra vigilant and always ask for help from relevant authorities when making such transactions.