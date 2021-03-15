By Juliet Nalwooga

The Uganda Police force has this morning unveiled a new mainly all khaki uniform for its officers.

During a press briefing at Naguru police headquarters, Police Political Commissar, Asan Kasingye noted that only the Counter Terrorism (CT) unit and Field Force Unit (FFU) will retain their current uniforms, all other police officers will be putting on the new uniform.

Kasingye says the move is intended to reduce the number of uniforms in the force.

By tomorrow morning, all traffic police will don their new khaki uniform with white belts, a white and black beret and white leg gutters for the female police officers.

He informed the public that any police officer found without a belt and not tucking in will be on operation.

The uniforms he noted were first adopted during the CHOGM time in 2007.