By Andrew Bagala

The police and military are on high alert ahead of tomorrow’s planned demonstration at parliament by a group of youth against corruption.

Heavily armed military and police personnel have been deployed nearly in all major junctions of Kampala Metropolitan Area ahead of the anticipated match.

This comes two days after the Police Field Force Unit commander for Kampala City, in a radio message, urged all units to keep their personnel and equipment on standby, ready to respond to demonstrations.

During his address to the nation on Saturday, president Museveni said anyone planning to carry out demonstrations is playing with fire.

Youth have organized a march to parliament tomorrow where they say they want to express their frustration and disappointment with the current state of affairs in the country, especially corruption.