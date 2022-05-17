Parliament has instructed the Parliamentary Division Police to withdraw a car and other security details from Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake following his removal as Commissioner.

“It has come to my notice that Hon Francis Zaake has never handed over the vehicle to the Director, Admiration and Transport Logistics as per my communication, which is in contravention with the law. The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to instruct you to immediately recover the above-mentioned Parliamentary Commission vehicle from him,” reads in part the letter.